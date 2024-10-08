Chambers Ireland has revealed the shortlist for the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2024.

Now in its 21st year, the Awards feature a total of 98 Local Authority projects shortlisted across 15 categories, reflecting the dedication and innovation taking place at local government level, and one Local Authority will be awarded the overall award and named Local Authority of the Year 2024.

Mayo County Council have been shortlisted for two awards.

Achill Island Greenway has been shortlisted in the supporting tourism category while Fit Sticks Trail has been nominated for a Health and Wellbeing award.

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the annual ceremony on 21st November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry.