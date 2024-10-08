Gardaí are currently investigating two break-ins in County Roscommon that took place over the weekend.

A burglary happened at a residence near to Frenchpark, where a quantity of cash was reported stolen.

This incident occurred sometime between Friday evening and the early hours of Saturday last (October 4 – 5).

A technical examination has been conducted at the scene, and Gardaí are investigating.

An investigation is also underway following a burglary at a residence near to Frenchpark last Friday.

Nothing has been reported as stolen as of yet.

These incidents come following a spate of burglaries right across County Roscommon in recent weeks and months.

Local representatives and members of the public have voiced and demonstrated their concerns over the lack of safety for business and homeowners in Roscommon.

A protest took place in Roscommon Town at the end of last month calling for upgraded security for those who are feeling vulnerable.