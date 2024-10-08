Two football clubs in Mayo have been allocated funding for the design of pitch-side walking track facilities.

Westport United and Castlebar Celtic will receive €25,000 under the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Football Association of Ireland (FAI) Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks initiative.

This funding aims to make the walking facilities more accessible to everyone in the community, and comes in the second phase of the Healthy Ireland Walking Tracks initiative.

The scheme previously delivered funding to GAA clubs.

Mayo Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring has confirmed the funding this morning, saying:

“I am delighted that these clubs have put forward proposals for track improvements that will benefit the entire community so that we can all reap the health and wellbeing benefits.”

(photo credit to Westport United)