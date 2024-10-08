The full cost to develop a two bedroom singe storey accommodation unit in a social housing scheme in Dublin city would cost up to €450,000.

That’s according to this morning’s Irish Times, which has detailed information from the Department of Housing.

The Department said that the basic unit costs for new build social housing scheme would range as high as €449,500 in the city.

That’s almost double the lowest unit cost, which is shown to be in County Roscommon, coming in at €235,800.

The Department circulated costs to local authorities in May of this year, which are not generally released to the public.

(pic credit to Newstalk)