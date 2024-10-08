Ballina Independent councillor Mark Duffy has joined Fine Gael and will run in the General Election.

Cllr Duffy was approached by the party locally, and will seek nomination for the Fine Gael ticket for Mayo.

Sitting Minister Alan Dillon and Local Election candidate Kiera Keogh are both currently seeking Mayo seats in the next Dáil.

There is the prospect of Fine Gael potentially running four candidates in Mayo, with CEO of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Martina Jennings expected to announce her candidacy for the party.

Cllr Mark Duffy was elected to Mayo County Council as an independent, and says that his guiding decision in accepting the Fine Gael offer is that he thinks it will help him to “deliver more for communities across Mayo”.

Cllr Duffy spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and elaborated on his reasoning for joining Fine Gael: