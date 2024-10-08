All lump sum social welfare payments agreed in the budget will be paid before Christmas.

Ministers will agree the schedule this morning.

The first double social welfare payment will happen around Halloween, with the second in the first week of December.

The first double child benefit payment will be made on November 5, with the second coming on December 3.

Over the first three weeks of November, lump sums will be paid on the fuel and disability allowance, carer's support grant, and living alone allowance.