The Criminal Assets Bureau seized a record amount of money last year.

Figures being presented to Cabinet this morning show €8.6 million, generated as the result of criminal actions, was taken back by the State in 2023.

188 individual searches across 22 counties were conducted, as part of operations targeting the proceeds of crime.

These operations were targeted at a range of offences, including drug trafficking, fraud, theft, burglary, money laundering, and human trafficking.

(photo credit to Criminal Assets Bureau)