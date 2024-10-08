A loudly barking pet dog raised the alarm about a ‘catastrophic’ house fire which claimed the lives of a Co. Mayo business couple earlier this year, an inquest heard yesterday (Monday).

Shop owners Tom Mahon (63) and Eileen Mahon (61) died when fire engulfed their two-storey house at Deerpark, Swinford, in the early hours of March 26.

Married couple Brian Cosgrove and Patricia Timoney, both members of An Garda Siochana and neighbours of the deceased, were alerted to the emergency when their dog, Millie, began barking shortly after 2:00am.

The couple both gave evidence to yesterday’s inquests which were conducted in Swinford Courthouse by the Coroner for the District of Mayo, Pat O’Connor.

In a statement which she read to the inquests, Garda Timoney said her husband went downstairs to check why their dog was barking.

“A short time later he (Brian) was shouting there was a fire”, she continued.

“I jumped out of bed and rang 999.

“I ran next door. I could see flames were coming up through the roof of Mahon’s house.

“We then woke our children and got them and our dog out of the house and into the car and away from the scene as we were fearful that our own house would catch fire”.

Fire teams from Swinford, Charlestown and Kiltimagh fought the outbreak which extensively damaged the house, which was described by Detective Garda Brian Barry of the Garda Technical Bureau as “large, two storey, detached, with a conservatory on the left”.

The roof of the building collapsed in the inferno onto the lower floor.

The bodies of both fire victims were discovered later in the building which was extensively damaged.

Detective Garda Barry explained that the seat of the fire was in an upstairs bedroom and the fire progressed down into the front sittingroom.

Det Garda Barry said that due to the extensive damage caused by the fire investigators had been unable to establish the ignition source.

A number of Garda witnesses gave evidence to the inquest including Swinford Sergeant Conor Drury who is Swinford based.

Sergeant Drury said the fire was advanced, the heat was intense when he arrived on the scene.

There was no evidence of third party involvement in the fire, the coroner was told.

The medical cause of death in both cases was “severe burns due to a house fire”.

After returning a verdict of accidental death on both fire victims, the coroner described what happened as “an absolute tragedy” for the family.

“There aren’t words to express the absolute tragic nature of what happened to a couple who were enjoying the early fruits of grandparenthood.

“For a family to lose two loved ones at the same time is an absolute, unadulterated tragedy”.

As well as sympathising with the family, Coroner O’Connor also expressed condolences to the Swinford community and the former customers of the Mahons, who ran a furniture store.

He said the Mahons had given a great service to their customers and were fine community people.

Brendan Donnelly, solicitor for the Mahon family thanked the Gardai, fire service and first responders who attended at the scene.

He said the Mahons would also be forever grateful for the community support shown them.

Sergeant Noel Crinnegan, courts presenter for An Garda Siochana, joined in the expressions of sympathy.