The Wild Atlantic Words Festival kicks off today and runs through until Sunday with a programme of book launches, poetry, celebrity appearances, short story readings and prizegiving.

The landmark festival in the county town is now in its ninth year.

All events are free of charge and take place in the festival dome at Bridge Lane, Castlebar.

Among the highlights of this year’s festival is the reading on Friday evening next by Castlebar internationally acclaimed novelist Sally Rooney from her latest publication- Intermezzo.

Kathryn Brennan of the Castle Bookshop in Castlebar is one of the main organisers of the festival and she’s been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the wide programme of events that will get underway this evening…

For more details, see www.wildatlanticwords.ie.