

The Psychiatric Nurses Association has lifted its industrial action in Mayo, Galway and Roscommon after reaching a resolution on recruitment issues with the HSE.



The association began its action on September 16th in a dispute over the recruitment of graduate psychiatric nurses.



It argues every one of the 300 nurses who graduated this year are needed to fill gaps when there are 700 vacancies in the mental health service.



The PNA remains in talks with the HSE, under the auspices of the WRC, in an effort to fill those vacancies.