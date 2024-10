A local senator has reiterated calls for the IDA to invest in a large scale site in County Mayo.

Senator Lisa Chambers says following the allocation of €15.5 million to the IDA in this year's budget, the money is now there to invest in a site within the county to develop.

She says it would be an ideal location, with access to transport links including Ireland West Airport Knock and a skilled workforce.

She has been giving more details to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley....