A book of condolence has opened today in Roscommon for the late Councillor John Naughten.

The South Roscommon cllr and Fine Gael election candidate died suddenly on Friday night.

John Naughten has been a cllr since 2004, and was recently chosen as General Election candidate for Fine Gael in the Roscommon Galway constituency.

As a mark of respect to the late Cllr. John Naughten, both the tricolour and Roscommon flag will be lowered to half-mast.

A Book of Condolence for the late Cllr. Naughten will be in Áras an Chontae in Roscommon from 11am this morning.

Roscommon County Council say the Athlone MD meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed as a mark of respect.

The meeting will be rescheduled at later date.

John's remains will repose in Drum Parish Hall on Wednesday from 5 to 8 o’clock.

He will be laid to rest in Drum Cemetery on Thursday at following 11 o'clock mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Drum.