Staff from the Maternity Department at University Hospital Galway (UHG) are organising a ceremony to mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day on Tuesday 15 October at 6.30pm in the hospital canteen.

The event is open to families who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss and will also be available to view online by going to https://zoom.us/j/97977563500

International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day takes place each year on 15 October and ends with a global wave of light at 7pm which will be marked with a candle lighting ceremony at the hospital and by illuminating the gable end of the Nurses’ Home with blue and pink light.

Helen Byrnes, Bereavement Support Midwife, University Hospital Galway said, “We are delighted to once again be able to hold a ceremony in the hospital and invite families to attend in person. The ceremony aims to recognise, acknowledge and remember all pregnancy and infant losses whenever and however they happened. It will include poetry, readings and a choir will join us. The virtual option is still available for those who are unable to attend

“The evening will finish with the candle lighting at 7pm as part of a continuous wave of light around the world in honour of babies who have died through miscarriage, stillbirth or in the neonatal period, to let the families know that they are not alone. Afterwards we will have light refreshments which will be an opportunity for bereaved families to come together as a support for each other to talk and share their experiences".

“We welcome anyone who has been affected by pregnancy or infant loss to join us on Tuesday 15 October at 6.30pm to take time out to reflect and remember.”

For further information on the Remembrance ceremony, please contact Helen Byrnes on 091 893614 or 087 771 2329, helen.byrnes@hse.i