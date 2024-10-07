Independent TD in Galway East Sean Canney has welcomed CLAR funding for 15 community Groups in county Galway, to be administered by Galway County Council.
The funding include upgrades to playgrounds, small scale renovations to community facilities, walkways and other communities enhancements.
The full list include-
|
Galway
|
Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal - Ballygar National School
|
Deliver a MUGA within existing boundaries
|
€50,000
|
Galway
|
Kilchreest National School Board of Management
|
Complete additional 450m of walking track
|
€50,000
|
Galway
|
Roundstone Community Development Council Ltd (Playground Committee)
|
Enhance village centre playground
|
€50,000
|
Galway
|
Williamstown Development Company CLG, Supported by Williamstown GAA Club & National School
|
Walkway enhancements with lighting, sensory garden and landscaping.
|
€50,000
|
Galway
|
Clonberne Community Centre Co Ltd & SNO Club (Special Needs +Others)
|
Playground enhancements
|
€50,000
|
Galway
|
Moylough Parish Sports Field
|
Upgrade to Moylough Playground
|
€50,000
|
Galway
|
Leenane Development Association CLG
|
Install Sensory play equipment around the internal accessible paths of the Leenane Community Park
|
€45,000
|
Galway
|
Dunmore Tidy Towns & Galway County Council
|
Upgrade and enhance Dunmore River Walk
|
€50,000
|
Galway
|
Clontuskert Community Development Group
|
Upgrade and refurbishment of community rooms and changing facilities at local community pitch
|
€45,000
|
Galway
|
Killimordaly Community Centre CLG
|
Small Scale Renovation and Roof Repairs to existing Community Centre
|
€50,000
|
Galway
|
Killererin Community Council
|
Small Scale Community Centre renovation
|
€49,456
|
Galway
|
Woodford Parish Development
|
Village centre community playground and additional seating
|
€50,000
|
Galway
|
Esker Committee Centre
|
Small scale renovations (lighting and internal thermal upgrades)
|
€48,262
|
Galway
|
Kilconly Community Recreational Group
|
Add 1 x Tennis Court and 1 x Basketball
|
€44,730
|
Galway
|
Gort Community Playground
|
Install a net climbing frame
|
€42,307