Details

Independent TD in Galway East Sean Canney has welcomed CLAR funding for 15 community Groups in county Galway, to be administered by Galway  County Council.

The funding include upgrades to playgrounds, small scale renovations to community facilities, walkways and other communities enhancements.

The full list include-  

 

Galway

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal - Ballygar National School

Deliver a MUGA within existing boundaries

€50,000

Galway

Kilchreest National School Board of Management

Complete additional 450m of walking track

€50,000

Galway

Roundstone Community Development Council Ltd (Playground Committee)

Enhance village centre playground

€50,000

Galway

Williamstown Development Company CLG, Supported by Williamstown GAA Club & National School

Walkway enhancements with lighting, sensory garden and landscaping.

€50,000

Galway

Clonberne Community Centre Co Ltd & SNO Club (Special Needs +Others)

Playground enhancements

€50,000

Galway

Moylough Parish Sports Field

Upgrade to Moylough Playground

€50,000

Galway

Leenane Development Association CLG

Install Sensory play equipment around the internal accessible paths of the Leenane Community Park

€45,000

Galway

Dunmore Tidy Towns & Galway County Council

Upgrade and enhance Dunmore River Walk

€50,000

Galway

Clontuskert Community Development Group

Upgrade and refurbishment of community rooms and changing facilities at local community pitch

€45,000

Galway

Killimordaly Community Centre CLG

Small Scale Renovation and Roof Repairs to existing Community Centre

€50,000

Galway

Killererin Community Council

Small Scale Community Centre renovation

€49,456

Galway

Woodford Parish Development

Village centre community playground and additional seating

€50,000

Galway

Esker Committee Centre

Small scale renovations (lighting and internal thermal upgrades)

€48,262

Galway

Kilconly Community Recreational Group

Add 1 x Tennis Court and 1 x Basketball

€44,730

Galway

Gort Community Playground

Install a net climbing frame

€42,307

 

0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News