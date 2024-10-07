Mayo deputy Michael Ring officially opened the newly refurbished Fahy Community Centre yesterday.

Speaking at the packed event he said “the fabulous amenity is testament to the hard work and dedication of Tommy Duggan and his very diligent committee with the support of the local community”.

“Community Centres are at the heart of our rural towns and villages. They provide an outlet for young and old for many activities”

Fahy Community Centre was allocated €300,000 under the Community Centres Investment Fund.

The deputy says “volunteers are the backbone of society. Without volunteers, rural communities would not thrive and projects such as the refurbishment of Fahy Community Centre would not come to fruition”.