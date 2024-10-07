Coroner for Mayo Pat O'Connor and Coroner for North Mayo Eleanor Fitzgerald were among the attendees at The Coroners Society of Ireland’s annual conference that took place in Mayo at the weekend.

The event was hosted by Mayo North Coroner Eleanor Fitzgerald, outgoing President of the Coroners Society of Ireland.

Honorary guest speaker was the former President of Ireland, Ballina native, Mary Robinson, chair of The Elders, who spoke on protecting human rights and human life.

The two-day event, which concluded with the society's AGM, took place in Mount Falcon Hotel, Ballina