A book of condolence is to open this morning in Roscommon for the late Councillor John Naughten.

The South Roscommon cllr and Fine Gael election candidate died suddenly last night.

Naughten has been a cllr since 2004, and was recently chosen as General Election candidate for Fine Gael in the Roscommon Galway constituency.

He is the brother of outgoing Independent TD Denis Naughten.

As a mark of respect to the late Cllr. John Naughten, both the tricolour and Roscommon flag will be lowered to half-mast.

A Book of Condolence for the late Cllr. Naughten will be in Áras an Chontae in Roscommon from 11am this morning.