A candlelight vigil in aid of Palestine will take place in Salthill this evening to mark one year since the October 7th attacks.

Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is organising the vigil, which will start at 7:30pm this evening by Ladies Beach

An estimated 1, 200 people were killed when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on this day last year, with another 250 taken hostage.

Israeli strikes since then have killed an estimated 41 thousand people in Gaza, with over 2 thousand killed in Lebanon, where Israel has intensified its operations in recent weeks.