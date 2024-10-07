The National Museum of Ireland at Turlough Park, Castlebar has launched a new programme of free guided tours, workshops and resources for primary and post primary schools this autumn.

The programme offers a range of activities exploring topics and themes such as rural traditions, the natural environment, nature, science, storytelling, Halloween and Christmas crafts.

All of the activities are designed to complement the primary and post primary curricula and are offered free of charge to schools. Booking is required as places are limited.

Teachers looking for activities to celebrate Maths Week later this month and Science Week in November will be interested in the ‘Maths in our Everyday Lives’ workshop and the ‘Tour of the Solar System’ session, both delivered by science, math and coding instructor Declan Holmes.

The Seasonal Nature Tour offered on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays, explores nature and biodiversity in the spectacular grounds of Turlough Park. There is also a guided tour of the National Folklife Collection available. This looks at how people lived in times gone by through 10 key objects in the Museum Galleries.

Storytelling also features with Fiona Dowling delivering intriguing tales connected to the National Folklife Collection.

Schools are encouraged to visit The Murmur of Bees exhibition this autumn to learn more about the importance of bees in our culture and environment.

A selection of Natural History material provides students with a glimpse into the fascinating and unusual world of Irish bees.

For further details, visit www.museum.ie/country-life and go to the Engage & Learn section to browse the current programme.