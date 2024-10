Sligo Leitrim Fine Gael deputy Frank Feighan has welcomed €572,306 in CLÁR funding for 15 projects across county Sligo.

As part of the initiative announced by Minister Hearther Humphreys, grants of up to €50,000 are provided to support the renovation and upgrade of community centres, parish halls, GAA clubhouses, youth facilities and more.

The full list of successful applications for Sligo are as follows -