Works are to take place on a new road safety and upgrade scheme for the N84 at Clonboo, between Headford and Galway city, according to local councillor James Charity.

The confirmation comes following a recent meeting organised by Cllr. Charity with officials from Galway County Council and representatives of Clonboo Tidy Village. It has been confirmed that €115, 0000 has been allocated to the project which will see a pedestrian crossing, pavement and cycling upgrades in the village.

Cllr. Charity says it’s very welcome news for Clonboo, which has been the scene of a number of road traffic collisions in the past 2 years. For the first time, the village will have a dedicated pedestrian crossing in the 50kph zone through the village, as well as enhanced pedestrian and cycling infrastructure through the village.

"The allocation is in addition to the €315k secured in the 2024 Athenry-Oranmore budget for the ongoing efforts to upgrade the N84 between Clonboo and Galway City, with over €1m now having now been secured in total to carry out preliminary investigation, feasibility studies and land soil sampling, all of which work is ongoing following our meetings with respective Ministers for Transport in 2018 and 2020."