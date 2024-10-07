Funding of €617,094 has been approved for 15 projects across Mayo under the Measure 1 of the Clár programme.

That's according to Minister Alan Dillon.

Grants of between €5,000 and €50,000 are being provided through the Department of Rural and Community Development for the projects which provide support for the development of community and sports facilities, youth clubs, playgrounds, sensory gardens, walking tracks, etc.

Minister Dillon says the CLÁR programme is a great scheme to help make our communities better places to live, work and raise families.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....

The successful projects under the 2024 Clár Measure 1 for Mayo are:

Charlestown Swimming Pool to upgrade entrance to Charlestown swimming pool and walkway with fencing along the river €45,000

Louisburgh Men’s Shed for community storage space and disabled access toilet €50,000

Conn Rangers FC for drainage works and surfacing of car park €50,000

Straide Davitt Community Hall for resurfacing at the entrance to the Michael Davitt Museum and Community Hall €50,000

Clare Lake Playground, Claremorris to replace surfaces and additional equipment for the playground €49,500

Derradda Community Centre for refurbishment works €50,000

Crossmolina AFC to level and resurface existing grass soccer pitch €50,000

Clogher Heritage Centre to replace the thatched roof on the heritage centre €19,699

Shrule/Glencorrib GAA club to develop a car park €50,000

Bangor Erris NS for MUGA on astro turf €50,000

Kilfian Ball Alley to restore and refresh the existing ball alley €18,045

Parke Community Hall to resurface and reline the car park €50,000

€50,000 for Lecanvey NS to upgrade the existing grass sports field to an artificial all-weather surface and improvements to fencing

€24,500 to Lacken Sarsfield GAA Club to replace the roof on the spectator stand

€10,350 to Partry Athletic FC to install a floor to their dressing rooms, upgrade sanitary ware and associated works