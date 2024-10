Tributes are pouring in for Fine Gael Councillor John Naughten who passed away on Friday.

The 50 year old father of three was due to stand for the party in Roscommon in the upcoming general election.

Sligo/Leitrim TD Frank Feighan says he was stunned when he got the call.

He says his loss is felt far and wide, most especially by his wife Breda and daughters Emma, Leah and Orlaith.

Deputy Feighan has been telling Midwest News that John was a decent honourable person in every way.