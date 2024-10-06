Fine Gael is still the most popular party in the country ahead of the upcoming election.

Taoiseach Simon Harris's party has seen support increase by 1 to 26 per cent, in the latest Sunday Independent Ireland Thinks poll.

Fianna Fail is down 2 to 19 per cent and is neck on neck with Sinn Fein, also on 19, up one.

The Social Democrats are up 2 to 6 per cent support, with Labour on 5, up on.

The Green Party is unchanged on 4 alongside Aontu which is up 1 to 4 per cent, while Independents and others are down 3 to 16 and Solidarity People Before Profit is unchanged on 2.