Inver National School, Barnatra has been given approval by the Department of Education to proceed to tender for their extension.

The news has been confirmed by Mayo Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring, under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

This extension include one mainstream classroom, one universal access WC and one SET room.

Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary has also welcomed the news, and has committed to seeing the project through:

“I’ve been working hard with the school and the Ministry on this for some time and will continue to work to see through to construction.”

Deputy Michael Ring says that the new allocation will be “a wonderful addition to the school”.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: