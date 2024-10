Motorists are being urged to take caution if travelling on the Leenane road today.

An oil spill has been reported on the N59 between Knappagh Stores and Westport.

Cllr Brendan Mulroy has stated that Mayo County Council is aware of the problem.

The relevant personnel are en route to the area.

Today is expected to be a difficult one on roads across the county.

A 24 hour Status Yellow Rain warning remains in place for Mayo and Galway until midnight.