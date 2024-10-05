Increases to Housing Adaptation Grants and eligibility criteria will benefit older people and those with disabilities in Mayo.

That’s according to Minister of State Alan Dillon.

Mayo County Council currently has funding for the grant of €3,491, 454 for 2024.

The reform to the scheme will see grant limits increase by over 30% and the income threshold will increase by 25%.

The new plans are expected to take effect from early 2025.

Minister Dillon has been giving more details on the grant expansion to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: