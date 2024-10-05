You are being warned to take care while driving today as an Orange Weather Alert for rain is in place for three counties.

Cork and Kerry are under an Orange alert for rain today while Waterford will be affected from midday.

Yellow Warnings for rain are in place for Clare, Limerick, Galway and Mayo.

The Road Safety Authority is warning drivers NOT to drive through flooded roads as they could be deeper than you think.

The Status Yellow Rain warning for Mayo and Galway will expire at midnight tonight.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland's Weather Channel says conditions will be dangerous: