There is great shock and sadness across County Roscommon this morning following the sudden death of cllr John Naughten.

The South Roscommon cllr and Fine Gael election candidate died suddenly last night.

According to an Garda Síochána, “foul play is not suspected and the death is being treated as a personal tragedy”.

Naughten has been a cllr since 2004, and was recently chosen as General Election candidate for Fine Gael in the Roscommon Galway constituency.

He is the brother of outgoing Independent TD Denis Naughten.

No funeral arrangements have been announced as of yet.

We’ll be paying tribute to the late cllr John Naughten on our news bulletins throughout the day.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.