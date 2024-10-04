A well known café located in Easkey, Co. Sligo has announced its closure.

Management of ‘Pudding Row the Grocer’ have stated that they will not be renewing the lease on their bakery space after almost 10 years in business.

The owners have stated that this has been a ‘difficult decision’ to make, and they’re ‘unsure what this means for Pudding Row ultimately’.

Pudding Row will close its doors for the final time on October 28, which is the Monday of the next Bank Holiday Weekend.

Here is the statement in full, issued on the Pudding Row the Grocer Facebook page:

“Times are changing, so maybe you should sit down.

“We have made the difficult decision, after almost 10 years not to renew the lease on our bakery space above Easkey’s surf & information centre.

“We’re unsure what this will mean for Pudding Row ultimately, but we plan to close for the Winter from October 28th to pack up & patch up the unit we have called home all these years and to fully assess all our options for our future on Main Street.

“This isn’t all doom and gloom however, this unit will be ready to lease again from the new year and we would encourage anyone with a flair for flavour and an interest in food to consider picking up where we left off and build their own beautiful business and brand here in Easkey.

“We’re sorry to say goodbye but hope we now get the chance to cultivate true and meaningful relationships with you on the other side of the counter and beyond the bakery.

“We will update you as things progress but in the meantime, please please please come in, use your vouchers before our last day October 28th (bank holiday Monday).

“This is the end of an era, brimming with bright new beginnings. Thanks for all the memories.”

(photo credit to Pudding Row the Grocer Facebook page)