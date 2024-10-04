Tributes continue to be paid to former Minister Mary O'Rourke who has died at the age of 87.

She was first elected to the Dail as a Fianna Fail TD in 1982 and served as Deputy Leader of the party from 1994 to 2002.

She served as Education Minister and Health Minister among other portfolios under different Governments.

Mary O'Rourke got her start in politics when she was elected to Athlone Urban District Council in 1974.

Five years later, she secured a seat on Westmeath County Council, followed by a seat in the Seanad.

She held both local authority seats until she entered the cabinet.

Fianna Fail Minister Dara Calleary served with Mary O'Rourke for one term in Government.

He has been paying tribute to the late Minister....