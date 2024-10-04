A local TD has raised the issue of falling garda numbers in the region on the floor of the Dail.

Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane says the lack of Garda visibility is a serious issue and it is getting worse.

She says for example in County Roscommon pre- Covid there was a total of 171 Gardai. Today, there's 146.

It comes at a time of an increasing number of burglaries right across the region.

Deputy Kerrane also raised the issue of garda transfers once again, and says for many people in the force, being able to move closer to home will mean they will remain in the force for longer.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...