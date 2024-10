A number of open days will take place tomorrow across the county, all as part of National Fire Safety Week.

This year's theme is 'We didn't start the fire - But what did?'.

The open days, taking place in Achill, Kiltimagh, Swinford and Castlebar aims to promote education and engagement with the public on the importance of fire safety.

Michael Dalton is the assistant chief fire officer in the county.

He has been giving more details on the initiative to Midwest Radio's Sarah Jennings....