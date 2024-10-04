Funeral details have been announced for the man who tragically died following a road collision in County Roscommon on Monday.

Tom Mulhern of Ardcarne, Cootehall, Boyle was involved in a collision between a car and a jeep on the N4 at around 1:20pm that afternoon.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment, and later died from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

A woman in her 40s, also involved in the collision, was brought to SUH for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Mr. Mulhern (74) was a well known horse breeder and also worked for An Post in Carrick on Shannon.

He is survived by his siblings, extended family, friends and neighbours.

His remains will repose at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday evening (tomorrow) from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Removal to St. Michael’s Church, Cootehall on Sunday morning for mass at 11:30am.

Mr. Mulhern will be laid to rest afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.