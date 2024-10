Chris MacManus has been selected alongside Deputy Martin Kenny as Sinn Féin’s candidates for the Sligo Leitrim constituency in the upcoming General Election.

The former councillor and MEP defeated sitting Sligo County cllr Thomas Healy at last night’s selection convention.

Mr. MacManus ran in the 2016 General Election, and despite winning a Dáil seat was co-opted to the European Parliament in 2020 in place of Matt Carthy.