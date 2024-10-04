Martin Daly has been selected as Fianna Fáil’s candidate in the Roscommon Galway constituency for the upcoming General Election.

At last night’s selection convention in the Abbey Hotel, Roscommon Town, the Ballygar doctor defeated Senator Eugene Murphy be eight votes – 106 to 98.

Dr. Daly and Senator Murphy were the only two candidates for selection last night, following previous withdrawals from cllrs John Keogh and Paschal Fitzmaurice, as well as Malachy Hand.

A former president of the Irish Medical Organisation, Dr. Daly previously ran for the Seanad as an independent in 2016.

He is a team doctor with Roscommon GAA, and is also an advocate of protecting the rights of rural patients to accessing GP practices.