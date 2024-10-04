A new report has raised concerns about the amount of gambling ads during sports shows on TV.

The all-island report carried out by Maynooth and Ulster universities found some sports shows should be labelled as sponsored programmes due to the high number of betting ads.

Researchers looked at the experiences of 14 to 24 year olds and found many thought marketing campaigns normalised betting while watching sports.

Declan Cregan, works with the charity Gambling with Lives, and is recovering from a gambling addiction, says betting companies need to put stronger warnings on their ads: