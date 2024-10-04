An interagency emergency training exercise will take place this morning at the site of European Refreshments Unlimited Company (Coco Cola) Killala Road, Ballina.

This is a joint exercise between the National Ambulance Service (NAS), the Fire Service and An Garda Siochána.

The purpose of the exercise is to test our interagency response to a simulated emergency exercise.

The live exercise will take place between 10am and 2pm and there will be emergency services personnel, fire appliances, Garda vehicles and ambulances on site for the duration of the exercise.

This operation will not impact on the normal delivery of emergency services in the area.