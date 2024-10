The head of Ryanair says Dublin Airport can usually offer 250,000 extra seats to airlines at Christmas, but not this year.

Dublin Airport's operator revealed yesterday that 26 million people had passed through so far in 2024.

It's moving closer to breaching the passenger cap, despite making cuts in an effort to comply with the planning condition.

Ryanair Chief Executive, Michael O'Leary, has reiterated his claim that last minute bookings will cost around 500 euro a seat: