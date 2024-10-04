

Drivers in Cork are being urged to take care ahead of an Orange Weather warning for rain.

It will take effect at midnight tonight for Cork and Kerry.

Meanwhile Mayo and Galway are set to come under a status yellow warning.

Cork County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team met last night and says its crews will be sent to inspect key high-risk areas.

Very heavy and persistent rain is forecast with the highest accumulation in mountainous areas of west Cork.



Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain.

Cork and Kerry will be under the Orange alert for rain from midnight tomorrow until 11pm on Saturday.

The public are advised to stay away from coastal areas during this time of unsettled weather.

While a yellow warning for rain will be in place from midnight for Clare, Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Mayo.