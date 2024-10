The state body focused on economic growth in the west says housing is the biggest challenge facing the region.

A report published by the Western Development Commission has found 64 per cent of people in the region live in a rural area, compared with 36 per cent nationally.

The WDC is also calling for more investment in the region as disposable incomes are 3-thousand euro below the national average.

Commission CEO, Allan Mulrooney, says there are many opportunities if supports are provided.