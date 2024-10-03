Seven Mayo businesses have been shortlisted for this year's Good Food Ireland awards.

Good Food Ireland highlights tourism-hospitality and retail businesses that prioritise local produce and encourages others.

This, in turn, supports Irish farmers, food producers and fishermen, sustainably strengthening local economies and communities.

An Port Mor has been shortlisted for Restaurant of the Year.

Kelly's of Newport have received two nominations, one for Cafe of the year and another for Meat producer of the year.

Calvey's Achill Mountain lamb has also been listed as a finalist for Meat producer of the year.

Croagh Patrick Oysters, Mayo has been listed for a Food Tourism Experience Award

While Croagh Patrick Seafoods is a finalist in the Fish & Seafood Producer of the Year.

Achill Island Sea Salt, Mayo has been listed as a finalist in the Sweet & Savoury Producer of The Year category.

The winners are due to be revealed on Monday 11th November at The K Club Hotel, County Kildare.