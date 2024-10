Irish Rail is making another change to part of its timetable.



It comes in the wake of a major new schedule in late August which caused chaos for passengers.



The operator says morning services to and from Connolly will return to the timetable in effect before the change.



It's also changing departure times for some Belfast services, tweaking evening commuter train times and making minor changes to Dart, Northern Line, Maynooth and Phoenix Park Tunnel services as facilitate those.