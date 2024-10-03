The overcrowding in the Emergency Department at Mayo University Hospital will only be addressed with more doctors on duty in the county and more decision makers in place at the hospital over the weekends.

That’s the view of Independent Castlebar Councillor Harry Barrett. He is calling for action as he says it’s simply unacceptable that so many patients are left on trolleys in an overcrowded Emergency Department of the Castlebar hospital, on a regular basis.

Councillor Barrett told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that immediate action is needed to address the crisis...