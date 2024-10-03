Gardai say new technology is being installed on some roads around the country to support the roll-out of average speed cameras.

Testing of the new technology is underway on sections of the N3 in Cavan and the N5 in Mayo between Lislackagh and Cuilmore, Swinford.

Another location is also due to be announced.

Gardai say the locations have been chosen due to a high number of crashes on those sections of the roads.

Average speed cameras work by monitoring speed over a certain distance, rather than at a single point.

Gardai have also welcomed the announcement in Budget 2025 of €9 million in funding for up to 100 new static safety cameras.

Static-speed safety cameras are already allocated to nine locations nationally including the N17 in Mayo and the N59 in Galway

The locations are selected based on fatal and serious injury collision data from the last seven years and speed data, as well as feedback from stakeholders.

At yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Claremorris/ Swinford Municipal District councillors were informed that a Public Consultation process is about to open looking at potential safety measures along a 6.5 KM stretch of the N17 close to Claremorris.

Aontu councillor Paul Lawless is encouraging the public to give their views on turning lanes of this section of road and some possible minor road closures.

Cllr Lawless has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the major safety concerns along this route…