A farmer from Co Galway has been convicted of assault by throwing a bag of cow dung at Minister Anne Rabbitte at a public meeting in January 2023.

He was also convicted of a breach of the peace by engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour that night.

Joseph Baldwin of Ballyaneen, Gort, Co Galway, had denied the charges.

RTE news reported that Mr Baldwin said he never intended to hurt anyone at the meeting, and went there to make his views known about how fed up he was about a series of issues affecting his town, and that local TDs were not helping matters.

At Ennis District Court yesterday afternoon, Judge Gabbett said he was satisfied the State had proved its case and there was an assault and a breach of the peace.

He said he would adjourn sentencing in the matter to allow Mr Baldwin to engage with the probation services over the next eight weeks and he put the matter back to 18 December.

The court heard that the defendant had six previous convictions, mainly road traffic matters.