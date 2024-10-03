Atlantic Technological University (ATU) yesterday (Wed) bestowed its inaugural honorary Doctorate upon Joseph P. Kennedy III, US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to civil society, public service, and peacebuilding.

The event took place at ATU’s Letterkenny campus. It marked one of two honorary doctorates being conferred by ATU this year, with the second to be awarded to former Irish President, Ballina native, Mary Robinson as a global leader in human rights and climate justice. Her ceremony will take place at ATU Castlebar in December.

As Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, Joseph Kennedy is focused on promoting economic growth and fostering peace in a region with a complex political history.

A member of the Kennedy family, he is a son of US Representative Joseph P. Kennedy II, a grandson of US Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, a grandnephew of President John F. Kennedy.