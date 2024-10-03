A man fatally injured in a road collision outside Castlebar on Tuesday night has been named locally.

Nikolaj Litvinov was walking on the N60 between Manulla and Balla shortly before 11 p.m. when he was struck by a car.

The 45-year old, who had been living at McHale Road, Castlebar died at the scene despite efforts to save him.

Gardai and emergency services responded to the collision.

Mr.Litvinov, a native of eastern Europe, had been living in Mayo for some time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are also seeking any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the incident to provide it to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station at 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Mr. Litvinov's death brings to 137 the number of people who have died on Irish roads so far this year.