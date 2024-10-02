The N60 road at Manulla has re-opened to traffic this evening following a fatal road traffic collision last night.

Shortly before 11:00pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the N60 at Carrowntober Oughter, Manulla, near Balla.

The pedestrian, a male in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene .

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also seeking any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were traveling in the area at the time of the incident to provide it to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station at 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.