Ireland West Airport has announced a new weekly charter service to operate from Groningen in The Netherlands to the West of Ireland for summer 2025, with leading Dutch Tour Operator BBI Travel.

The weekly service will be operated by Emerald Airlines every Saturday for 13 weeks between June and August 2025. This is a boost for tourism in the West of Ireland as this new service will provide the only current direct access from The Netherlands to the West and Northwest of Ireland for summer 2025.